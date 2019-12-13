Social Security office move to Glens Falls will mean higher rent

Federal officials have chosen to pay $3,500 more per month to move the local Social Security Administration building to Glens Falls.
The office is moving to the former post office at 70 Warren St. in Glens Falls.
The new site is far more commanding architecturally, but has limited parking. The building can be reached by Greater Glens Falls Transit buses.
The current site, where the SSA has been for more than 20 years, is a low-slung office building with a large parking lot. It’s also serviced by the bus system.
But the biggest difference between the two sites is the rent. The new location costs $20,267 per month, while the Queensbury site charges $16,754 per month.
Federal officials declined to discuss in detail why they decided to move.
“GSA used a competitive procurement process to identify this new location. GSA issued Request for Proposals to multiple property owners before awarding this lease,” the General Services Administration said through spokeswoman Deborah Croft.
Developer Peter Hoffman, who renovated the post office building and will be leasing it to the SSA, said he has been negotiating a lease with GSA for three years. He said the office would move in next August, but GSA said the lease doesn’t start until March 2021. The current lease expires Dec. 31, 2021.
The landlord of the Queensbury site didn’t find out about the move until Nov. 7. It came as an unpleasant shock.
“They are claiming they sent this RFP out in 2015. We responded to it from 2015 and they stayed at our facility,” said Bernard Birnbaum, president and CEO of Birnhaum Real Estate.
In his proposal, the rent would not increase.
He was expecting a five-year deal, as normal, but the SSA ended up signing only an 18-month extension.
“They requested two years instead of five years because of the unknowns with the political future of Social Security,” he said. “There was no mention of anything going on.”
But now he knows what was really behind the shorter lease.
“That’s a lie. We were completely blindsided by this,” he said.
When he heard rumors of a move, he sent an email on Nov. 7 asking about it. The reply: “Yeah, we’re going to be leaving.”
He’s not happy about the way it happened.
“I lose tenants all the time. It’s never an issue, it’s part of the business. But just not being informed, and hearing it through the grapevine, it’s just odd,” he said.
He was surprised by the amount of the new lease.
“We would have kept it at our same market rate,” he said, adding that he would not have thought the market would bear $20,000 a month.
“I don’t know why they would move to another space that is another $3,500 a month,” he said. “I don’t know why they would go that much higher. It is odd.”
Hoffman is on vacation for the rest of the month, according to his office staff, who said no one else at his development company could speak about the project.
