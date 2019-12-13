Social Security office move to Glens Falls will mean higher rent

The landlord of the Queensbury site didn’t find out about the move until Nov. 7. It came as an unpleasant shock.

“They are claiming they sent this RFP out in 2015. We responded to it from 2015 and they stayed at our facility,” said Bernard Birnbaum, president and CEO of Birnhaum Real Estate.

In his proposal, the rent would not increase.

He was expecting a five-year deal, as normal, but the SSA ended up signing only an 18-month extension.

“They requested two years instead of five years because of the unknowns with the political future of Social Security,” he said. “There was no mention of anything going on.”

But now he knows what was really behind the shorter lease.

“That’s a lie. We were completely blindsided by this,” he said.

When he heard rumors of a move, he sent an email on Nov. 7 asking about it. The reply: “Yeah, we’re going to be leaving.”

He’s not happy about the way it happened.

“I lose tenants all the time. It’s never an issue, it’s part of the business. But just not being informed, and hearing it through the grapevine, it’s just odd,” he said.