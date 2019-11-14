{{featured_button_text}}
Social Security Administration coming

The exterior of the old post office building on Warren Street in Glens Falls is seen in this file photo. Developer Peter Hoffman announced Thursday that the Social Security Administration plans to move from its Queensbury location to this building next summer. 

GLENS FALLS — The Social Security Administration plans to relocate from Queensbury to the old post office building in Glens Falls next summer.

Developer Peter Hoffman announced the move on Thursday at a "Power Breakfast" at The Queensbury Hotel, held to talk about real estate investing in Glens Falls.

Hoffman said the SSA will occupy the first floor of the building a 70 Warren St., which is about 8,000 square feet.

“I thought it was kind of nice to have it remain a federal building,” he said.

Hoffman said he did not know why SSA was relocating from its 17 Cronin Road location in Queensbury to his building, which he purchased in 2010 and has renovated.

The agency sent out a request for proposals about three years ago and Hoffman responded and has been working on the lease since then.

SSA is not going to occupy the building until likely August because Hoffman has to adapt the space to meet officials’ needs, he said. 

That will leave 2,000 square feet of rentable space on the second floor, with elevator access.

The building stopped being a post office in 1977. It was used as an Army Reserve Center until 1994. St. Mary’s Church acquired it in 2001 and had planned to demolish the structure but withdrew its application after an outcry from the community.

The Post-Star has a message into the SSA regional press office to find out more information about the move. Check back at poststar.com for updates on this story.

