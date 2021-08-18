Social media shows 10th Mt. Division at Kabul airport

Personnel from the Army’s 10th Mountain Division appear to be among the US troops protecting the American evacuation from Kabul.

Video circulating on social media shows a group of heavily armed US Army troops at the Kabul Airport.

In a video tweeted by Afghan television network TOLO News, about a dozen US troops are seen setting up a machine gun position and taking cover on the tarmac behind cargo pallets. Some appear to be wearing 10th Mountain unit patches

A spokesperson for the 10th Mountain Division was not authorized to comment. Fort Drum’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team and 10th Sustainment Brigade, both based at Watertown's Fort Drum, began a nine-month rotation in Afghanistan near the beginning of 2021.

An emergency deployment of 3,000 ground combat forces was announced late last week to assist with the on-going withdrawal, consisting of a combined force of U.S. Marines and Army soldiers.

But as the security situation deteriorated, the Biden Administration added thousands more personnel, including a brigade of paratroopers from the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division.

