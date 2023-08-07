Social environments and health

The Fidelis Care Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) screener program has helped connect more than 75,000 members to health resources in their local communities, a press release from the company says.

The program was designed as a health equality initiative to address conditions in the environments where people are born, live, work, and play that affect their health.

“Our staff are knowledgeable, dedicated, and compassionate, and connect members with organizations that can help to address their most pressing needs. These partnerships and the services they provide can make a profound difference in our members’ lives and in the marginalized communities we serve,” Vincent Marchello, MD, Chief Medical Officer said in a press release.

More than 450,000 Fidelis Care members have participated to date, the press release says.

The top needs identified by screened members include safe and secure housing, food insecurity, and access to transportation.