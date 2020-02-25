So much for early spring; snow, ice will return

7 Day Forecast
A series of weather systems will bring rain, ice and snow to parts of the region over the next couple of days.
The first wave will arrive late Tuesday with rain in the Glens Falls area, with colder temperatures moving in Wednesday and a changeover to snow in areas to the north.
A winter storm watch has been issued for northern Warren County as well as Hamilton and Essex counties from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Thursday, with more than 7 inches of snow possible. No significant snow is expected in lower elevations in southern Warren or Washington counties.
Colder weather will follow in the wake of the storms, with Saturday's high struggling to get to the 20s in much of the area.