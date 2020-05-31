So close, so far away: Musicians work to keep connections with fans

Residents in a Queensbury apartment complex have been doing double takes on recent Wednesdays at the site of a large, bearded man banging on a drum set outside the glass doors of a lower unit, yet making minimal noise.
What they may not know is that on the other side of drummer Mateo Vosganian and the glare off the window is Wild Adriatic frontman Travis Gray, who is playing his electric guitar in sync with the drums for the Facebook world to hear.
Vosganian’s electric drums, earpiece and mic are powered by cords fed out the sliding door, allowing the duo to make some lively virtual music in what they’re calling “Socially Duostanced Wednesday.”
Welcome to the local music scene during COVID-19 times.
Facebook, on any given night, has become a local music lovers’ respite, as musicians hungering for an audience and tips do it the only way they can.
James Hood is big on Monday evening happy hours. Joe DeFelice prefers posting single songs here and there, and frequent Facebook Live performer Jim Robinson even played from a friend’s boat on Lake George.
Dan Mellon, Michael Karcher and Karcher’s wife, Amelia, recently performed an impromptu, harmony-filled show from a backyard fire. The Karchers are professional musicians from the area, who now perform in New Orleans, or they did until COVID-19 temporarily shut down venues there.
Some local artists, like PJ Ferguson of the PJ Duo, like performing extended livestreams and the chance to “interact” with listeners.
Others, like Jimmy Brown, would rather post just a song or two.
“It’s not the same without people,” Brown said, adding that after playing for so many years, seeing people live is just so much better than playing by himself in his basement.
Gray, whose band opened for Lynyrd Skynyrd last year, is even doing a weekly karaoke where watchers/listeners can request any song and he’ll do it.
Ferguson recently tipped him $20 to sing “Focus” by the band Hocus Pocus, a high, gibberish-filled yodeling song from the mid-1970s. He even got Gray to mimic the keyboard player’s zany facial expressions from a popular YouTube live version of the song.
“I told him I wanted the faces,” Ferguson said with a laugh.
Not the same
Like Brown, Ferguson said playing into a phone with no one else around is nothing like playing live for people in front of you.
“It’s way different,” said Ferguson, whose PJ Duo was supposed to be playing five nights a week at the Lake George Beach Club by now. “You can’t feed off the energy.”
And beyond the lack of crowd energy, musicians are missing the gig revenue and extra tips.
Many artists are sharing their PayPal or Venmo information and seeking tips on their live feeds, though some are just playing for something to do and to share music.
Robinson, who plays keyboards for the band Dirt Cheap, doesn’t put out a tip jar for his solo live feeds, and he joked that he is “looking for sponsors.”
Gray said his karaoke tips have ranged from $150 for an hour to $15 an hour.
Ferguson has experienced similar tipping sways, saying that in the first Facebook Live performance with PJ Duo partner Jesse Hyatt several weeks ago, they made $400 in an hour. But they have also made $60 for the same amount of playing time. He said he has started advertising to play private parties too.
Gray said Wild Adriatic has canceled or will cancel dozens of shows before they’ll be playing again, which is why he’s trying to get creative with Facebook to pay the bills.
“The summer is pretty much shot,” he said.
Some musicians, like James Hood, have been able to successfully navigate the unemployment option for musicians, but others have been denied or haven’t tried, in part because it means opening up their finances, and gig money often goes unreported.
DeFelice, who generally gigs at least a couple of nights a week in the summer, said he’s definitely noticing the loss of roughly $1,000 a month. But unlike many of the musicians whose livelihood requires playing live music, DeFelice said he feels lucky to have a full-time job.
Better than nothing
Though all of the musicians interviewed said they can’t wait to play in front of live, not virtual, crowds, all also spoke about how Facebook has provided some great moments.
Gray talked about a recent crowdless performance at the historic Caffé Lena in Saratoga Springs as a high point. The gratification came, he said, in the form of the 300 to 400 viewers who were tuned in at any given time during the show.
“You can’t fit that many people in Caffé Lena,” he said. “Granted, it’s not the same, but it’s something. Streaming is the only connection we have.”
Ferguson, of PJ Duo, had a similar story, saying they played Joe’s Pizzeria in Whitehall that seats 19 people, and the stream has been viewed more than 6,000 times.
Hood talked about how long-lost friends from his home state of New Jersey have been tuning in to listen, which has felt good.
“They wouldn’t normally get to see me,” he said.
Robinson said an invitation by drummer friend Bruce Lant to enjoy boat time on Lake George led to the memorable boat livestream.
“I said, ‘I could go, but I’d have to do my Facebook live show from your boat if I go.’ Bruce thought it was a great idea and we made it happen,” he said.
And Mellon, a founding member of the band Mischief and veteran solo player, said the bonfire livestream on Memorial Day weekend was his first ever, prompted by his wife, Kim, and Amelia after pizza and drinks with friends.
“It was a blast. The most fun I’ve had since this whole fiasco began. The whole thing was very impromptu but I hope to do a more formal one soon,” he said.
But when might they return to local stages?
The musicians don’t really know.
Neither do the venue owners.
Brendan Murnane, owner of Bolton Brewing Company that frequently features live music, said based on state timelines, June 17 is a potential reopening date. But that doesn’t necessarily mean an immediate return of live music because of capacity limits.
“If they say I have to be at 50% capacity, I can’t pay for music,” he said. “The whole point of having a performer there is to get people to watch. If I have to deter people, it doesn’t really do us any good.”
