So close, so far away: Musicians work to keep connections with fans

And beyond the lack of crowd energy, musicians are missing the gig revenue and extra tips.

Many artists are sharing their PayPal or Venmo information and seeking tips on their live feeds, though some are just playing for something to do and to share music.

Robinson, who plays keyboards for the band Dirt Cheap, doesn’t put out a tip jar for his solo live feeds, and he joked that he is “looking for sponsors.”

Gray said his karaoke tips have ranged from $150 for an hour to $15 an hour.

Ferguson has experienced similar tipping sways, saying that in the first Facebook Live performance with PJ Duo partner Jesse Hyatt several weeks ago, they made $400 in an hour. But they have also made $60 for the same amount of playing time. He said he has started advertising to play private parties too.

Gray said Wild Adriatic has canceled or will cancel dozens of shows before they’ll be playing again, which is why he’s trying to get creative with Facebook to pay the bills.

“The summer is pretty much shot,” he said.