Snow-covered roads played a role in dozens of accidents around the region on Friday, with police, firefighters and rescue squads scrambling to keep up with the calls.

Several inches of snow accumulated in parts of the area, and colder temperatures led to snow sticking to roads and accidents on many major roads and back roads.

Dozens of vehicles slid off the Northway in Warren and Saratoga counties throughout the afternoon, but no serious injuries were reported. The Warren County Sheriff's Office website listed 36 accidents between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday.

Numerous roads, including routes 4 and 22A in Washington County and Route 9N in Bolton, had lane reductions or closures because of crashes, including a head-on crash on Route 22A in Hampton. A tractor trailer slid off Route 4 in Hampton as well.

A number of school sporting events scheduled for Friday evening were postponed.

Snow was expected to last into the early evening, with colder temperatures expected for the weekend.

