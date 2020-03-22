You are the owner of this article.
Snowy Monday on tap
Travel could be messy Monday as a storm bring several inches of snow to upstate New York.

The National Weather Service predicted 2 to 4 inches for Glens Falls, with more likely for higher elevations. Snow is expected to start by mid-afternoon, and may mix with rain at times.

Winter storm watches and weather advisories have been issued for central New York and southern Vermont, but no advisories had been issued for the Glens Falls region as of early Sunday.

Another storm that could bring snow is expected Wednesday, with a cold week on tap.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

