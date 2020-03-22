Snowy Monday on tap

Travel could be messy Monday as a storm bring several inches of snow to upstate New York.

The National Weather Service predicted 2 to 4 inches for Glens Falls, with more likely for higher elevations. Snow is expected to start by mid-afternoon, and may mix with rain at times.

Winter storm watches and weather advisories have been issued for central New York and southern Vermont, but no advisories had been issued for the Glens Falls region as of early Sunday.

Another storm that could bring snow is expected Wednesday, with a cold week on tap.

