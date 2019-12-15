Snowstorm takes aim at region

The warm weather of Saturday will give way to cold and wind for the beginning of the work week, and a snowstorm rolling in on Monday night.

At least several inches of accumulation is expected in the Glens Falls region by the time the storm departs late Tuesday. Areas to the south could see some mixing, and winter weather advisories will likely be issued as the forecast becomes more clear.

Extreme cold and lake effect snow will follow behind the storm, with high temperatures Thursday not expected to hit the 20s. The cold will linger through the weekend.

