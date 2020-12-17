 Skip to main content
Snowstorm slams the Glens Falls region; travel not advised
Snowstorm slams the Glens Falls region; travel not advised

Snow

A snowplow comes down Glen Street in downtown Glens Falls in the early morning hours of Thursday.

GLENS FALLS — Plows were working to clear roads Thursday morning as the Glens Falls area dug out from its first significant snowfall of the winter season. Some areas were buried in more than a foot of snow.

Washington County issued an advisory early in the morning urging residents to avoid all unnecessary travel. Warren County, on its Facebook page, also advised residents to stay home and avoid travel.

More than 6 inches had fallen in Glens Falls as of 2 a.m., and the snow kept coming down at a heavy rate. A winter storm warning is in effect for the southern part of Warren County and all of Washington and Saratoga counties until 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The original forecast had Glens Falls getting 6 to 8 inches, but that amount had already accumulated in some areas well before sunrise. The National Weather Service was warning of dangerous travel conditions. Temperatures were below 20 degrees with a light wind early in the morning.

Snow

Centennial Circle in Glens Falls at 3:30 a.m.

Road conditions worsened in the Glens Falls area during the early morning hours, and by 3:30 a.m., many side streets in the city were difficult to navigate. Plows were out on roads throughout the region trying to keep up with the snow. Everything from snowplow-equipped pickup trucks to graters were clearing parking lots around businesses.

Even before the brunt of the storm hit, travel on the Northway was slow as of 1 a.m., with some cars moving forward under flashing lights. By 3:30 a.m., some exit and entrance ramps were covered in snow.

Snow

A truck passes under Aviation Road while traveling northbound on the Northway just after midnight on Thursday morning.

The snow started coming down late Wednesday night and it just kept coming. By morning, there were reports of cars being stuck due to the weather.

The Warren, Washington and Saratoga County sheriff’s offices reported that the storm caused minor accidents and cars that were stuck and off the road. There were no reports of serious injuries.

Snow

Snow is shown piling up on a picnic table behind The Post-Star at the corner of Lawrence and Cooper streets in Glens Falls. The photo was taken at 3 a.m.

Blowing and drifting snow may reduce visibility below a quarter-mile at times.

Snow

Snow falls in front of a light illuminating the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls on Wednesday evening.

Staff writer Michael Goot also contributed to this story.

