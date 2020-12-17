Snowstorm slams the Glens Falls region; travel not advised

GLENS FALLS — Plows were working to clear roads Thursday morning as the Glens Falls area dug out from its first significant snowfall of the winter season. Some areas were buried in more than a foot of snow.

Washington County issued an advisory early in the morning urging residents to avoid all unnecessary travel. Warren County, on its Facebook page, also advised residents to stay home and avoid travel.

More than 6 inches had fallen in Glens Falls as of 2 a.m., and the snow kept coming down at a heavy rate. A winter storm warning is in effect for the southern part of Warren County and all of Washington and Saratoga counties until 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The original forecast had Glens Falls getting 6 to 8 inches, but that amount had already accumulated in some areas well before sunrise. The National Weather Service was warning of dangerous travel conditions. Temperatures were below 20 degrees with a light wind early in the morning.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Road conditions worsened in the Glens Falls area during the early morning hours, and by 3:30 a.m., many side streets in the city were difficult to navigate. Plows were out on roads throughout the region trying to keep up with the snow. Everything from snowplow-equipped pickup trucks to graters were clearing parking lots around businesses.