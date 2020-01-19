Snowstorm leaves a handful of inches across the region
Snowstorm leaves a handful of inches across the region

snowfall map

The region is digging out from a moderate snowfall across the region on Sunday.

 courtesy National Weather Service

The region woke up on Sunday to another fresh coating of snow with totals around a handful of inches throughout the region.

Following the winter storm, areas of Saratoga County were digging out from 5.5 inches of snow in Saratoga Springs with an inch more in Lake Desolation, according to the National Weather Service; in Warren County weather spotters reported 5 inches of snow in Queensbury; and in Washington County, 6.2 inches was reported in Hebron with about 4 inches in Hartford and Hudson Falls. 

As for the rest of the week, extreme cold will be the story gripping the region with temperatures well below freezing during the day and dipping to single digits and below zero overnight. 

Temperatures will rebound slightly toward the end of the week with the next weather maker coming late Friday into Saturday with another good dose of snowfall expected.

For the latest on the weather visit poststar.com/weather.

