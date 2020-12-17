 Skip to main content
Snowstorm hits the Glens Falls region
Snowstorm hits the Glens Falls region

Snow

A snowplow comes down Glen Street in downtown Glens Falls in the early morning hours of Thursday.

GLENS FALLS — Cars and trucks were treading carefully on snowy roads early Thursday morning as the Glens Falls area experienced its first significant snowfall of the winter season.

More than 6 inches had fallen in Glens Falls as of 2 a.m., and the snow was expected to continue falling for several hours. A winter storm warning is in effect for the southern part of Warren County and all of Washington and Saratoga counties until 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The original forecast had Glens Falls getting 6 to 8 inches, but that amount had already accumulated in some areas well before sunrise. The National Weather Service was warning of dangerous travel conditions. Temperatures were below 20 degrees with a light wind.

Snow

Snow starts to accumulate in the Centennial Circle area of downtown Glens Falls at around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

Roads in the Glens Falls region were snow-covered just after midnight, but most appeared to be passable. Snowplows were out working on area roads. Everything from snowplow-equipped pickup trucks to graters were clearing parking lots around businesses.

Travel on the Northway was slow as of 1 a.m., with some cars moving forward under flashing lights. Exit and entrance ramps seemed especially tricky.

Snow

A truck passes under Aviation Road while traveling northbound on the Northway just after midnight on Thursday morning.

The forecast called for the snow to be dry and fluffy, with snowfall rates approaching 2 inches per hour at times. The snow started coming down late Wednesday night.

Snow

Snow is shown piling up on a picnic table behind The Post-Star at the corner of Lawrence and Cooper streets in Glens Falls. The photo was taken at 3 a.m.

Blowing and drifting snow may reduce visibility below a quarter-mile at times.

Snow

Snow falls in front of a light illuminating the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls on Wednesday evening.

Staff writer Michael Goot also contributed to this story.

