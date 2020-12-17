Snowstorm hits the Glens Falls region

GLENS FALLS — Cars and trucks were treading carefully on snowy roads early Thursday morning as the Glens Falls area experienced its first significant snowfall of the winter season.

More than 6 inches had fallen in Glens Falls as of 2 a.m., and the snow was expected to continue falling for several hours. A winter storm warning is in effect for the southern part of Warren County and all of Washington and Saratoga counties until 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The original forecast had Glens Falls getting 6 to 8 inches, but that amount had already accumulated in some areas well before sunrise. The National Weather Service was warning of dangerous travel conditions. Temperatures were below 20 degrees with a light wind.

Roads in the Glens Falls region were snow-covered just after midnight, but most appeared to be passable. Snowplows were out working on area roads. Everything from snowplow-equipped pickup trucks to graters were clearing parking lots around businesses.

Travel on the Northway was slow as of 1 a.m., with some cars moving forward under flashing lights. Exit and entrance ramps seemed especially tricky.