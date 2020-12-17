Snowstorm hits the Glens Falls region

GLENS FALLS — Cars and trucks were treading carefully on snowy roads early Thursday morning as the Glens Falls area experienced its first significant snowfall of the winter season.
More than 6 inches had fallen in Glens Falls as of 2 a.m., and the snow was expected to continue falling for several hours. A winter storm warning is in effect for the southern part of Warren County and all of Washington and Saratoga counties until 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The original forecast had Glens Falls getting 6 to 8 inches, but that amount had already accumulated in some areas well before sunrise. The National Weather Service was warning of dangerous travel conditions. Temperatures were below 20 degrees with a light wind.
Support Local Journalism
Roads in the Glens Falls region were snow-covered just after midnight, but most appeared to be passable. Snowplows were out working on area roads. Everything from snowplow-equipped pickup trucks to graters were clearing parking lots around businesses.
Travel on the Northway was slow as of 1 a.m., with some cars moving forward under flashing lights. Exit and entrance ramps seemed especially tricky.
The forecast called for the snow to be dry and fluffy, with snowfall rates approaching 2 inches per hour at times. The snow started coming down late Wednesday night.
Blowing and drifting snow may reduce visibility below a quarter-mile at times.
Staff writer Michael Goot also contributed to this story.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.