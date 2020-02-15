Snowshoers endure subzero cold at Moreau Lake

MOREAU — The mercury sat just above zero as winds swirled off Moreau Lake on Saturday morning, but 5-year-old Danika Bruno couldn't have been much happier as her aunt took off her snowshoes.
Danika had just won the children's one-mile snowshoe race at The Endurance Society's "Frigus 2020" event at Moreau Lake State Park, which earned her a nice medal and a spot by a fire to warm up.
Her aunt, Christine Natalie of Jacksonville, Vermont, helped her remove her snowshoes before they posed for pictures by the picturesque frozen lake.
"This is the coldest she's raced in, but she did great," Natalie said.
Frigus 2020, part of the Dion Snowshoe Series of races, brought 70 or so snowshoers out to the park Saturday despite temperatures that tumbled to 10 below zero early Saturday.
Race Director Mike Seaman said the extreme cold only deterred a few people from strapping on snowshoes to race on the park's extensive trail network.
They came from around the Northeast to compete in 5 kilometer, 15 kilometer and marathon length races, as well as the children's race.
The marathon lived up to its billing, as it was a 27-mile course that featured three nine-mile loops up, along and down the state park's trails on the Palmertown Ridge of mountains between the Hudson River and Moreau Lake.
Seaman said the marathon racers will climb about 6,000 feet of elevation during the race, and the faster finishers will complete the course in 6.5 hours or so.
They have to complete the course in 10.5 hours, he added. Those trying the marathon course were required to carry a headlamp for after dark, and backup glowsticks in case their headlamp failed.
"A lot of people won't finish," Seaman said.
Many finishers had ice caked to their faces as they surged across the finish line set up at the park's beach. They were greeted by youngster Kyle Casey of South Glens Falls, happily handing out medals.
Those who were finishing the shorter races Saturday morning seemed to have no problem with the cold, as they shed layers of clothing while they jogged the snow- and ice-covered trails.
Natalie, an experienced snowshoe racers, said she ran a race in 25 below weather one year.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com