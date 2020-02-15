Snowshoers endure subzero cold at Moreau Lake

MOREAU — The mercury sat just above zero as winds swirled off Moreau Lake on Saturday morning, but 5-year-old Danika Bruno couldn't have been much happier as her aunt took off her snowshoes.

Danika had just won the children's one-mile snowshoe race at The Endurance Society's "Frigus 2020" event at Moreau Lake State Park, which earned her a nice medal and a spot by a fire to warm up.

Her aunt, Christine Natalie of Jacksonville, Vermont, helped her remove her snowshoes before they posed for pictures by the picturesque frozen lake.

"This is the coldest she's raced in, but she did great," Natalie said.

Frigus 2020, part of the Dion Snowshoe Series of races, brought 70 or so snowshoers out to the park Saturday despite temperatures that tumbled to 10 below zero early Saturday.

Race Director Mike Seaman said the extreme cold only deterred a few people from strapping on snowshoes to race on the park's extensive trail network.

They came from around the Northeast to compete in 5 kilometer, 15 kilometer and marathon length races, as well as the children's race.

