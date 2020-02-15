You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Snowshoers endure subzero cold at Moreau Lake
0 comments

Snowshoers endure subzero cold at Moreau Lake

{{featured_button_text}}

MOREAU — The mercury sat just above zero as winds swirled off Moreau Lake on Saturday morning, but 5-year-old Danika Bruno couldn't have been much happier as her aunt took off her snowshoes.

Danika had just won the children's one-mile snowshoe race at The Endurance Society's "Frigus 2020" event at Moreau Lake State Park, which earned her a nice medal and a spot by a fire to warm up.

Her aunt, Christine Natalie of Jacksonville, Vermont, helped her remove her snowshoes before they posed for pictures by the picturesque frozen lake.

"This is the coldest she's raced in, but she did great," Natalie said.

Frigus 2020, part of the Dion Snowshoe Series of races, brought 70 or so snowshoers out to the park Saturday despite temperatures that tumbled to 10 below zero early Saturday.

Race Director Mike Seaman said the extreme cold only deterred a few people from strapping on snowshoes to race on the park's extensive trail network.

They came from around the Northeast to compete in 5 kilometer, 15 kilometer and marathon length races, as well as the children's race.

snowshoe race 2

Kyle Casey, right, of South Glens Falls, greets a 5k snowshoe race finisher with a medal at The Endurance Society's "Frigus 2020" snowshoe races Saturday at Moreau Lake State Park.

The marathon lived up to its billing, as it was a 27-mile course that featured three nine-mile loops up, along and down the state park's trails on the Palmertown Ridge of mountains between the Hudson River and Moreau Lake.

Seaman said the marathon racers will climb about 6,000 feet of elevation during the race, and the faster finishers will complete the course in 6.5 hours or so.

They have to complete the course in 10.5 hours, he added. Those trying the marathon course were required to carry a headlamp for after dark, and backup glowsticks in case their headlamp failed.

"A lot of people won't finish," Seaman said.

Many finishers had ice caked to their faces as they surged across the finish line set up at the park's beach. They were greeted by youngster Kyle Casey of South Glens Falls, happily handing out medals.

snowshoe race

Christine Natalie removes snowshoes from the feet of her 5-year-old niece, Danika Bruno, at Moreau Lake State Park on Saturday morning. Danika won the children's 1-mile race snowshoe race at The Endurance Society's "Frigus 2020" event at the park.

Those who were finishing the shorter races Saturday morning seemed to have no problem with the cold, as they shed layers of clothing while they jogged the snow- and ice-covered trails.

Natalie, an experienced snowshoe racers, said she ran a race in 25 below weather one year.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News