Snowmobilers are not enjoying winter so far, but weekend storm could change that

Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino doesn't need to look at the region's snowmobile trails to see how this winter has been for snowmobiles.

He just needs to look at the ledgers for his bed-and-breakfast, where the only night in recent weeks when it has been full was New Year's Eve.

Other businesses that typically cater to snowmobilers in the Lake George/Lake Luzerne area are feeling the impact as well.

Ciro's, a popular restaurant on the trail system off Route 9N, has not reopened for the winter season since it closed in the fall.

Merlino said a good snowmobile season can have a big impact on small towns in the region that trail systems cross, as riders stay at local hotels and motels and frequent businesses at a time of the year when tourism is slower.

"They get gas in town, go to restaurants, bars," he said. "The guys are eager to get going, but there's not much we can do about it but hope for snow. Maybe it's time for the snow dance."

A weather forecast that has snowstorms and cold weather lined up for the next week or two could change that. A few inches is expected by early Thursday, with a bigger snowstorm on the horizon for late Saturday and early Sunday.