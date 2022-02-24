 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snowfall of up to 1 foot expected

Much of the area could see as much as a foot of snow on Friday.

The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a winter storm warning for the western and southern Adirondacks and Lake George and Saratoga regions.

Snowfall of 1 to 2 inches per hour is expected during the early morning hours on Friday and may continue into early afternoon, according to the NY-Alert notification system.

Travel will be very difficult to impossible.

The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute and may impact the evening commute on Friday.

