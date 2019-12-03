The two-day snowstorm that left more than two feet of snow on parts of the region is causing some local schools to delay their opening Tuesday.

Numerous schools in southern Washington and Saratoga counties will open two hours late on Tuesday. For a full list, click here.

Local police said there were no major problems on area roads as of early Tuesday, but expect most secondary roads to remain snow-covered through the morning.

The rest of the work week is expected to be quiet weather-wise, with the next chance of precipitation coming late Sunday and Monday.