Snow totals add up as winter weather advisories remain in effect

90917461_1679562245519902_5176008986993885184_o.jpg

Snow covered roadways are seen in Saratoga County.

 courtesy Saratoga County

This may be winter's last gasp as heavy snow has coated roadways turning spring-like conditions back to winter.

According to the National Weather Service weather spotter reports: 9 inches has fallen in Lake Desolation and Warrensburg; 8 inches in Glens Falls; 7.8 in Hartford; 7.7 in Granville; 7.6 in Wilton; 7.5 in Queensbury; 7.3 in South Glens Falls and 7 in Greenwich.

Winter storm advisories have been issued until 2 a.m. for Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties while Essex County has an advisory issued until 4 a.m.

Another storm that could bring snow is expected late Wednesday. 

For the latest on the weather visit poststar.com/weather.

