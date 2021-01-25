Snow to start Tuesday afternoon

As much as 8 inches of snow could fall on the area when a snowstorm blows into the region Tuesday afternoon.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect for much of the Capital Region beginning at noon Tuesday and continuing through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected, with up to 8 inches possible across portions of the southern Adirondacks, according to NY-Alert.

An inch of snowfall per hour could occur on Tuesday afternoon. The storm could impact the Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning commutes.

The forecast calls for a high temperature of 29 degrees on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The storm will begin to move out on Wednesday, with a high temperature of 31.

