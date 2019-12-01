{{featured_button_text}}
forecast

December is coming in like a lion.

Expect snow to start by mid- to late afternoon Sunday, and continue on-and-off through Monday night in the Glens Falls region.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for 8 to 12 inches in the Glens Falls region, but higher elevations and areas to the southeast and southwest should see up to 18 inches. Weather.com's local forecast for Glens Falls predicts 10 to 20 inches.

A winter storm warning is in effect for most of the region from 11 a.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Tuesday. Essex and Hamilton counties are not part of the advisory, with less snow expected there.

Expect difficult driving conditions late Sunday through Monday, with school and business delays and/or closures Monday.

National Grid and NYSEG warned residents to be prepared for possible power outages, as heavy snow could bring down tree limbs and utility lines.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments