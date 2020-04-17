Snow to return to region

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Old Man Winter is making a return appearance this weekend after a brief hiatus.

A hazardous weather outlook is in place for the northern portions of Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties. Light accumulating snow of about 2 inches was forecast over most areas on Friday night and into early Saturday morning.

Accumulation will be likely on grassy and colder services, although some slippery spots on untreated roadways are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Several winter weather advisories have been issued for the eastern portion of Rensselaer County, into western Vermont and the Catskills.

High temperature was forecast to be 47 degrees on Friday with a low of 31 degrees.

Saturday’s forecast has a chance of snow early, turning to rain, with a high temperature of 50 degrees.

For the latest on the weather visit poststar.com/weather.

