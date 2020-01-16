Snow to continue into late morning, followed by high winds

A new coating of snow has made roads slick for Thursday morning, and expect snow to continue into late morning.

Queensbury had 2 to 3 inches of wet snow as of 5:30 a.m. Snow was expected to continue for several more hours, with gusty wind sand dropping temperatures coming for the rest of the day.

A wind advisory is in effect for areas south of Glens Falls, with gusts of up to 50 mph coming as a cold front moves through and temperatures drop. Lake effect snow is likely north and west of the Glens Falls region.

Significantly colder weather is expected for Thursday night and into the weekend. Another snowstorm that is forecast to arrive Saturday afternoon, and bring 4 to 8 inches of accumulation before it ends early Sunday.

