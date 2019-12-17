Expect snow to arrive around dawn in much of the region, and last until late afternoon.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday for much of the region, with 3 to 6 inches of accumulation expected in Glens Falls and more to the south.

Areas to the north will see less from the storm.

The winter weather advisory is in effect for southern Warren County, southern Washington County and all of Saratroga County.

Snow squalls are likely Wednesday, with extreme cold forecast for Thursday and Friday.

