LAKE GEORGE — Mayor Robert Blais' phone rang Tuesday morning and it was one of the organizers of the Adirondack Christkindlmarkt Christmas event scheduled for this weekend at Charles Wood Park.
When would Lake George village or Warren County public works crews be able to plow snow off the park in preparation for the event? Blais was asked.
"We can't have plows on that turf, they would ruin it," Blais responded.
That's a problem when 8 or 9 inches of snow is lying on hundreds of yards of space where tents and vendors need to be set up in a matter of days.
But after looking at alternative sites and gauging the work needed to be done by hand to clear off the park's Festival Space, the call was made to keep the event on-site and move the snow with snowblowers.
That will result in a slight change to the event schedule, because vendors won't be able to set up as soon as hoped, said co-organizer Kristen Hanifin. So the gates will open at 4 p.m. Friday instead of 3 p.m. The schedule for Saturday and Sunday will be unchanged.
She said the vendors won't be able to get onto the site to set up until Friday afternoon, but the change had to be made to "maintain the integrity of the site."
You have free articles remaining.
"Lots of people are coming together for this great event," Hanifin said.
The Festival Space will host more than 40 craft and food vendors, live music, children's activities in a warming tepee, horse-drawn carriage rides and more, while Lake George Steamboat Co. will offer tour boat rides with Santa.
The snow will help establish the winter ambiance of the park, she said.
"It will look very festive," she said.
It is the second annual event, which is free to the public and is sponsored and organized by Adirondack Folk School, Lake George Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau, numerous municipalities and local businesses.
For more information, go to lakegeorgechamber.com/events/adirondack-christkindlmarkt-2/ or check the Adirondack Christkindlmarket page on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.