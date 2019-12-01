December is coming in like a lion.
Snow has started to fall coating everything in sight. Expect the snow to continue on-and-off through Monday night in the Glens Falls region.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for 8 to 12 inches in the Glens Falls region, but higher elevations and areas to the southeast and southwest should see up to 18 inches. Weather.com's local forecast for Glens Falls predicts 10 to 20 inches.
A winter storm warning is in effect for most of the region from 11 a.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Tuesday. Essex and Hamilton counties are not part of the advisory, with less snow expected there.
Expect difficult driving conditions late Sunday through Monday, with school and business delays and/or closures Monday.
SUNY Adirondack has canceled classes on all of its campuses and the Lake George Special Village Board Meeting has been postponed.
The city of Glens Falls has declared a snow emergency overnight Sunday and Monday starting at 10 p.m. and lasting through 6 a.m.
During a snow emergency, on-street parking is banned and vehicle travel should be avoided to allow plows to clear the streets and emergency vehicles to travel unimpeded.
National Grid and NYSEG warned residents to be prepared for possible power outages, as heavy snow could bring down tree limbs and utility lines.
For the latest on the weather and a list of school closings, delays and service cancellations visit poststar.com/weather.
