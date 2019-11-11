{{featured_button_text}}
Snow forecast

Snow predictions for Nov. 11-12.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Glens Falls region, with several inches of snow likely. But those living to the north will see more snow, as a winter storm warning has been issued.

Glens Falls will likely see a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain Monday and early Tuesday, with up to 3 inches of accumulation expected. Post-Star newspartner NewsChannel 13 predicts a bit more though, with 2 to 5 inches possible in the Glens Falls area.

But areas to the north are forecast to see all snow, and up to a foot is predicted in parts of the Adirondacks.

Expect slippery roads and slower travel into Tuesday morning.

Record cold temperatures will follow the storm, with highs Wednesday hitting only the mid-20s with lows in the single digits. Below normal temperatures will linger into the weekend.

For the latest on the weather and school closings visit poststar.com/weather

