Snow moves in, numerous schools delayed or closed

The first wave of a multi-phase series of winter storms arrived early Thursday, and numerous schools have been affected.

Most are delaying their opening for two hours, awaiting clearing of roads before sending buses out. Others have already announced closures.

The forecast calls for up to 4 inches of snow in the Glens Falls are on Thursday, before another storm moves in tonight and brings a mix of rain, sleet and snow on Friday. Five to 10 inches of snow are expected in Glens Falls on Friday, with more coming for areas to the north.

Queensbury weather observer Andrew Paolano reported 3.5 inches in Queensbury as of 6:10 a.m.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Thursday for Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Hamilton counties, with a winter storm warning in Essex County.

A winter storm watch follows starting at 3 a.m. Friday running through 1 a.m. Saturday.

