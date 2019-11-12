{{featured_button_text}}

The first significant round of snow may delay print delivery of today's edition of The Post-Star.

In the meantime, read The Post-Star's eedition at poststar.com/eedition. If you have not activated your digital subscription visit poststar.com/activate to do so.

For the latest on the weather and school closings or delays visit poststar.com/weather.

Thank you for your patience and be safe.

