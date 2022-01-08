Snow, ice headed to region

Parts of Warren and Washington counties will be under a winter weather advisory on Sunday.

The advisory will be in effect from 5 a.m. until 7 p.m. for northern Warren and Washington counties.

Mixed precipitation is expected, according to the NY-Alert notification system. Up to 2 inches of snow and one-tenth of an inch of ice is possible. People should plan on slippery road conditions due to ice accumulation from freezing rain. Untreated ground surfaces will also be slippery.

People are advised to slow down and use caution.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a high temperature on Sunday of 31 degrees and a low of 19. Monday’s forecast calls for a 30% chance of snow showers with a high of 23 degrees.

