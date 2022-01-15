Snow heads to region late on Sunday

Snow is moving into the region late Sunday night through Monday.
The Glens Falls and Saratoga region is under a winter weather watch. Heavy mixed precipitation of snow and sleet and some freezing rain is possible, according to the NY-Alert notification system.
Total accumulations of 5 to 9 inches of snow is possible, along with a light glaze of ice. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
The forecast calls for a high temperature of 18 on Sunday and a low of 12. It will be much warmer on Monday with a high of 33 degrees
Michael Goot
night and weekend editor
