Snow heads to region late on Sunday

Snow is moving into the region late Sunday night through Monday.

The Glens Falls and Saratoga region is under a winter weather watch. Heavy mixed precipitation of snow and sleet and some freezing rain is possible, according to the NY-Alert notification system.

Total accumulations of 5 to 9 inches of snow is possible, along with a light glaze of ice. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast calls for a high temperature of 18 on Sunday and a low of 12. It will be much warmer on Monday with a high of 33 degrees

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.