Much of the region is bracing for 4 to 8 inches of snow.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect from noon on Monday through 7 p.m. on Tuesday for northern Saratoga, Washington and southeast Warren counties.

The snow may come down heavy Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Visibility could be reduced with hourly snowfall rates of half an inch to an inch per hour.

