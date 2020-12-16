Snow expected to continue through Thursday afternoon

A winter storm warning will be in effect through Thursday afternoon.

The warning is in effect for much of the Capital Region including Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The Glens Falls region is expected to get about 4 to 7 inches of snow, according to NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s news partner.

Heavier snow is expected in southern Saratoga County and the Albany area with accumulations of up to a foot possible.

The forecast called for the snow to be dry and fluffy, with snowfall rates approaching 2 inches per hour at times Wednesday night following the 7 p.m. start of the winter storm warning.

Blowing and drifting snow may reduce visibility below a quarter-mile at times.

