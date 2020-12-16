Snow expected to begin Wednesday night

A winter storm warning will be in effect beginning on 7 p.m. this evening through Thursday afternoon.

The warning is in effect for much of the Capital Region including Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The Glens Falls region is expected to get about 4 to 7 inches of snow, according to NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s news partner.

Heavier snow is expected from about southern Saratoga County and the greater Albany area with accumulations of up to a foot possible.

The snow will be dry and fluffy and snowfall rates will approach 2 inches per hour at times on Wednesday night. Blowing and drifting snow may reduce visibility below a quarter mile at times.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

