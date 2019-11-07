Much of the region will see its first dose of snow today as temperatures drop and a storm moves through.
Higher elevations will see a few inches, but the Glens Falls region will likely see an inch or so in most spots. Roads may be slick in parts of the area where snow moves in sooner.
You have free articles remaining.
The storm will start as rain, before temperatures drop to freezing by late afternoon. Snow will arrive sooner in Essex, Hamilton, and northern Warren counties, where up to 3 inches is possible.
Quieter weather is expected through the weekend, with no storms on the horizon. But weather will be notably colder, with highs in the 30s Friday and Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.