Snow clearing

A Glens Falls public works employee clears snow from Ridge Street in front of City Hall on Feb. 13, 2019. Much of the region will see its first snow of the season this afternoon and tonight.

 Bob Condon, condon@poststar.com

Much of the region will see its first dose of snow today as temperatures drop and a storm moves through.

Higher elevations will see a few inches, but the Glens Falls region will likely see an inch or so in most spots. Roads may be slick in parts of the area where snow moves in sooner.

The storm will start as rain, before temperatures drop to freezing by late afternoon. Snow will arrive sooner in Essex, Hamilton, and northern Warren counties, where up to 3 inches is possible.

Quieter weather is expected through the weekend, with no storms on the horizon. But weather will be notably colder, with highs in the 30s Friday and Saturday.

