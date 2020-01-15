Snow coming tonight, before cold and bigger weekend storm

The mild stretch of winter that has lingered for weeks will end over the next day or so, with snow expected late Wednesday before much colder temperatures and a bigger storm moves in for the weekend.

Up to 5 inches of snow is expected late Wednesday and during the day Thursday in parts of the southern and central Adirondacks, with winter weather advisories in effect for Essex and Hamilton counties until Thursday night.

The Glens Falls region should expect 1 to 3 inches on the ground for the Thursday morning commute, with much colder temperatures for Friday and Saturday.

Colder temperatures and lake effect snow showers will follow the storm, before a sizable snowstorm arrives during the day Saturday and lasts into Sunday.

