Snow closes most schools; another storm on the way midweek

Of the 11 public school districts in Washington County, Granville was the only district that remained open Monday after snow began falling Sunday night.

“The Granville Central School District followed its regular protocols that have been used for years prior in determining if it should open, close or delay the start of school,” Superintendent Tom McGurl said in an email.

The National Weather Service had a winter storm warning in effect until 1 p.m. Monday.

Road conditions varied Sunday evening, and area crews, including the Washington County Department of Public Works, were busy tending to slick roads.

In Warren County, Department of Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos said his staff had most Warren County-maintained roads clear by 10:30 a.m. Monday, and warmer temperatures were allowing what remained on the pavement to melt.

The storm, which brought all snow and no ice or freezing rain, made it easier to deal with for the plow crews.

“Thankfully it was all snow and a lot of it is melting already,” Hajos said by email.

Glens Falls public works crews began plowing roads at 6 p.m. Sunday, according to Superintendent Tom Girard. Girard said the city saw about 6 to 7 inches of snow, with some areas receiving more.

“The roads are in a good shape now, but we’re concerned they may freeze over tonight,” he said Monday. “During the storm, we did have one truck go down because of a transmission issue. Otherwise, our biggest challenge during the storm may have been being down four drivers due to injuries and non-COVID related illness.”

In the coming days, there is a hazardous weather outlook in effect for Glens Falls due to another winter storm moving toward the Adirondacks. Snow is set to begin again late Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Albany.

“Another storm will impact the region for Wednesday into Thursday with snow or mixed precipitation. There is the potential for moderate to heavy snowfall, especially for northern and high terrain areas,” the weather statement said.

Amanda Delaney, senior meteorologist with Weather Routing Inc. in Glens Falls, said the new storm will not quite resemble the storm earlier in the week. She said drivers will see a change in road conditions starting late Wednesday afternoon.

“This storm that just came up today, came up from the Gulf (of Mexico) and out to sea. This next system is coming from Texas and up the Mississippi Valley and toward the Great Lakes,” she said. “Snow will hit mid- to late afternoon on Wednesday. The onset of snow will occur after kids get out of school and affect the evening commute. It will start as snow and then a secondary low could develop and warm air could turn into sleet around midnight.”

As for accumulations, Delaney said that the Glens Falls area will see a transition to ice in the early morning on Thursday and it will taper off in the late afternoon into the evening.

“Right now it could be another 5 to 7 inches of snow for the area with more in the higher elevations. If the ice comes in faster or we have a dry spell overnight, it could put snowfall in the lower ranges,” she said.