Snow blankets Glens Falls region

GLENS FALLS — Snow blanketed the Glens Falls region overnight, keeping a small army of plows busy clearing roads and parking lots.

Snow started falling around 11 p.m. on Sunday night and was expected to continue well into Monday morning. Warren and Saratoga counties were under a winter storm warning while Washington County was under a winter weather advisory.

Glens Falls was forecast to get 6-8 inches of snow. Areas to the north of the city were forecast to get as much as 18 inches. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour were possible, according to the National Weather Service.

The rate of snow began to pick up around 3 a.m. Blowing snow cut down on visibility on roads in Glens Falls and Queensbury. Traffic on the Northway was moving slower than normal.

Temperatures, which were in the single digits on Sunday afternoon, rose through the night and were forecast to reach the 30s by afternoon.

