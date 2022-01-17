Snow blankets Glens Falls region (updated)

GLENS FALLS — A fresh blanket of snow fell on the Glens Falls region Monday, with the highest accumulations falling in northern parts of Warren County.

Snow started falling around 11 p.m. Sunday and continued into Monday morning. Warren and Saratoga counties were under a winter storm warning while Washington County was under a winter weather advisory.

Glens Falls was forecast to get 6-8 inches of snow, but only got 3 to 4 inches. More snow fell north of the city. Stony Creek got 16 inches and Johnsburg had 11.3 inches, according to a listing posted by the National Weather Service on Monday night.

The weather kept a small army of plows busy clearing roads and parking lots. State, county and town equipment was on the roads all night and into the day while private plows cleared lots for businesses.

Johnsburg highway superintendent Fred Comstock said he measured 9 inches at his North Creek location. His department plowed from 4 a.m. to dinner time Monday. Snow was heaviest before sunrise, he said, but the trucks were able to keep up with it.

"We've had it a lot worse," Comstock said.

Weather appeared to be responsible for a power outage that affected the Washington County towns of Salem and Jackson and the hamlet of Shushan on Monday afternoon. Downed primary wires and utility poles were responsible for the loss of power.

Salem supervisor Evera Sue Clary said that although Washington County didn't get much snow, the wind was "brutal." Some locations got their power back relatively quickly, but others areas could go several hours without power, she said. According to New York State Electric and Gas website, 588 customers in Jackson and Salem were still lacking power as of 9 p.m.

Traffic appeared to be moving normally on Monday afternoon in Glens Falls and Queensbury, though side streets could be slippery. There were some scattered reports of cars going off roads during the storm.

The nasty weather was part of a large storm moving south to north along the Eastern seaboard. Temperatures, which were in the single digits on Sunday afternoon, rose through the night and had reached the 30s by Monday afternoon.

Snow was expected to taper off Monday night, with clear skies forecast for Tuesday.

Most of Monday's scheduled high school sports events were postponed because of the weather. Albany International Airport remained open, though some morning flights were cancelled.

This story was updated Monday evening to include snowfall totals and additional storm-related news.

Staff writer Jana DeCamilla contributed to this story.

