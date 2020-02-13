Snow arrives, some schools delayed

Some local schools were delaying their opening Thursday as the latest round of winter weather arrives.

Up to 5 inches of snow is expected in parts of the region before it winds down by early Thursday afternoon. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday.

A full list of closures and delays can be found here.

Police reported no major problems on area roads as of early Thursday morning, but expect a slower commute.

The biggest impact from the storm may come from the extreme cold that will move in in its wake. Saturday's low temperature is expected to plummet to 11 below in Glens Falls, but colder in outlying areas.

