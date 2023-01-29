SMSA Regional Catholic School celebrates 140 years in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — A large crowd gathered at St. Mary's-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School on Sunday and celebrated 140 years of being in the community.

Retired state Sen. Betty Little of Queensbury attended the event and reflected on her time as a student and now as an alumna. As a student, she graduated in the Class of 1958 and was one of 92 students in her class.

"My family used to live over on McDonald Street and back then we ended up moving to the other side of town. Some days we would walk home for lunch and back. It was a different time," she said.

Beyond the commute, Little said she was happy to see such an enormous turnout to celebrate the history that the school holds. She said the large crowd was a great reflection of the hard work put in by the Rev. Scott VanDerveer.

"He has done an incredible amount of work to revive the school and gather people who have a lot of support for the school," she said.

Sally Behan, who is new to working in the admissions office, said there have been a lot of families that attended the school for generations.

"It's an exciting time to celebrate 140 years," she said. "There is a lot of generational enrollment as well as families that are new to the area and parish."

Behan sent her three girls to SMSA and returned five years into her retirement to assist the school in admissions. Prior to her retirement, she spent 15 years at the school as the director of development.

VanDerveer just completed his first year with SMSA in September, and faculty showed an admiration for the amount of work he has put in within that time.

"We've had some soft enrollment over the past couple of years and Father Scott has done an incredible job at providing confidence in a comeback," Behan said about VanDerveer.

When VanDerveer spoke about enrollment, he said there are lessons kids will be able to learn at SMSA that the world won't teach.

"There are things in life that society won't teach kids on its own. Beyond the students, when talking about the space and building we have here, there has been a tremendous amount of sacrifice that went into making SMSA what it is and I am glad to see so many people have positive memories here," he said. "The students not only get an education, but their virtue grows just as much as their knowledge."

VanDerveer spoke about the history of the building. He said that every week, those who attended Mass donated a dollar to the parish, making a new school building on Warren Street possible.

"The room we are in right now is a smaller replica of the Westminster Hall in England. The design was made by an architect that visited the original Westminster Hall and then brought back the Gothic architecture to Glens Falls," he said.

Mary Tully sits on the school board and has been working to organize the historical documentation of SMSA. She has worked to preserve the original handwritten registries from when the school opened in 1883 into the 1950s when the school began typing them.

"It was one of the biggest kindergarten through (grade) 12 Catholic schools with 1,500 students," she said about the school's history.

Tully is a third-generation SMSA student. Her grandfather was in the Class of 1913, her father in the Class of 1944. She graduated as part of the Class of 1972.

"Organizing the archives is a labor of love," she said.

Laurie Butler volunteered to help run the celebration and said she was born with a volunteerism gene. Her parents spent time volunteering for different organizations as well at the school and she took up the trait from a young age. Butler is also well acquainted with the library at SMSA.

"I'm retired but you can find me in the library on Monday mornings," she said. "I love the students and I want to make good memories for them."

Butler, who is also a third-generation SMSA alumna, said she loves receiving "leg hugs" and pats on the shoulder from the students' tiny hands. Beyond helping where she can, she feels she is able to play the role of a grandmother for students who might not be able to see theirs all the time.

"It feels like an instinctual part to play. Some kid's grandparents might head south for the winter, not live locally, or even be around. Being there for them is important," she said. "One-hundred forty years shows tradition and the school produces good people."