WHITEHALL — Not all first days of school are created equal.
The move from elementary to middle school often means learning a new building, figuring out class changes and going from the top grade in one school back to the bottom of another.
Topher Montville, grades 6-8 counselor in Whitehall Central School District, said the first day of middle school can be extremely stressful for any child.
“This transition, in my opinion, is 10 times tougher than any other because you’ve got all the stuff going on,” Montville said. “You’ve got your body, your social group, you’re family and you’re figuring all of that out at the same time. There’s a bunch of firsts.”
In order to smooth the transition, Montville created a program called Railroader Camp, a weeklong day camp open to all rising sixth graders to come to the junior-senior high school and begin building relationships long before the first day of class.
Montville said his program heavily emphasizes that all knowledge and understanding comes through experience, so the best way to get students comfortable in a new environment is to give them ample opportunity to experience it.
“If we don’t give them a chance to be able to use some skills we give them or have experiences to base their knowledge on, we’re basically throwing them to the wolves,” Montville said.
The Railroader Camp itinerary includes regular camp activities, such as playing games, but also educational sessions on life skills and decision-making taught in conjunction with the Council for Prevention.
Montville said on average almost two-thirds of students from each class attend the camp and the benefits are tangible.
Students who attend the camp have fewer referrals than those who don’t and tend to get more involved in social activities, such as school clubs, he said.
The evidence for academic benefits was anecdotal but students who attend are more comfortable staying late to work with teachers or asking for extra help when they need it, Montville said.
Rising Whitehall sixth graders work together on a puzzle as part of an escape room game during this summer's Railroader Camp, a weeklong day c…
For a program that requires 12-year-olds to give up a week of their summer to come to school, the feedback was overwhelmingly positive.
Rising sixth grader Kaydyn Larock said the program was great and, even though it was educational, it didn’t feel like he was going back to school.
“It’s very helpful and nice,” Kaydyn said. “The way the teachers teach us is a lot better than real school.”
Madelyn Drinkwine, who just moved to the district, came from a much smaller school with fewer than 35 other students, less than the class she was going to camp with, so adjusting to a larger group was a challenge on its own. However, she said the camp was a great way for her to get to know everyone before the first day.
All the students agreed they felt more prepared for the first day of school after getting their bearings in the new building and meeting some of the teachers they will have next year.
Other districts
Fort Edward Superintendent Dan Ward said his district plans tours for students to go and see the other side of the school, but, in their case, being in the same building takes a great deal of the anxiety of the unknown away.
“We just walked by the cafeteria and guess what? You eat in that cafeteria from pre-k to 12. We have walked past the gymnasiums and music rooms as well, and they’re the same places for both,” Ward said. “That’s one of the best things about a small school.”
Counselors still give tours for rising students, and there are days for parents to come and ask questions as well. The small setting allows students with concerns to walk back to elementary school to talk to former teachers or seek other help if needed, he said.
On the other end of the spectrum, South Glens Falls Central School District combines students from four separate elementary schools into a single middle school building, offering a much different challenge for students and administrators.
HUDSON FALLS — The three-week-long STEAM Works program wrapped up at Hudson Falls Intermediate School on Thursday, giving students a chance to…
Oliver W. Winch Middle School Principal Ray Ruby said students aren’t just adapting to a new schedule and new building, but also to new people from other schools they have never met before.
Ruby said the district begins efforts to smooth the transition in the spring with events to get fifth graders on the new campus and also introduce them to students already there. Ray said students from all four elementary schools come to Oliver Winch for a field day with team-building activities that get them interacting with students from other schools, and the middle school also hosts a parents night in the spring to allow parents and students to ask questions and get information.
The proactive approach has been a priority for years in the district and is an outgrowth of an overarching philosophy, according to Ruby.
“It just makes sense for us,” Ruby said. “It fits the middle school philosophy, and not only do we things proactively, but we work with a teaming concept where counselors, teachers and everyone else in the building are working together to support students.”
The transition to middle school can also be stressful for parents who are accustomed to regular correspondence from their child’s elementary teachers, according to Ruby and Montville.
Oliver W. Winch Middle School hosted an orientation session Wednesday night that both students and parents could attend, and several parents said it was helpful for them to see where their kids will be for the year.
Andrea Witt, the mother of rising sixth grader in South Glens Falls, said walking the halls where her son, Dalton, will be this year and meeting his teachers was a big stress reliever.
“It’s good to put names to the faces on the paperwork,” Witt said. “You get lots of communication when you’re in elementary school, and then going into middle school it becomes the child’s responsibility to know what they’re expected to do, so it’s hard as a parent.”
Dalton agreed the orientation was helpful and said it and other events such as the field day were good ideas because it allowed him to meet students from other schools, and overall he’s less nervous before the first day.
