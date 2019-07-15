QUEENSBURY — Fire investigators believe a smoking mishap likely caused the Sunday afternoon blaze that injured two people and heavily damaged a four-apartment building on Homer Avenue.
A caretaker for the property said the two-story building at 32 Homer Ave. will be demolished after the roof collapsed and it sustained severe fire, water and smoke damage.
Four people were left homeless by the blaze.
Queensbury Central Fire Chief Dick Jones said the cause of the blaze was listed as "undetermined" as of Monday. There were no indications it was suspicious, and Glens Falls fire investigators were investigating.
Glens Falls Fire Chief James Schrammel said the fire was traced to a couch in the apartment of the tenant in the rear apartment on the first floor.
"Preliminarily they believe it was related to smoking materials, but at this point we are still considered it undetermined," Schrammel said.
The conditions and names of the two men who were hospitalized were not available Monday, but officials said both were conscious before they were taken to Glens Falls Hospital, and their injuries did not appear life-threatening.
Schrammel said the tenant in whose apartment it started was interviewed.
The building is owned by Judy Pontiff, who on Monday would not discuss plans for the property going forward. But Tim Shufelt, who works as a caretaker for Pontiff, was at the building Monday pumping water from the basement, and said it was to be demolished.
He said the building was home to four single men, living in individual apartments.
One of them, who was identified only as "Hubie," a tenant of the first-floor apartment in the front of the building, had called 911 to report the fire, but did not evacuate until he could collect a wad of cash he had in the building. He suffered smoke inhalation before he escaped.
Shufelt said the building was quickly engulfed in flames when the fire broke out shortly after noon.
"Flames were visible about 30 feet up," Shufelt said.
"The flames were so high and hot," said neighbor Ashley Pasco, who formerly lived in the building.
Pasco said she was thankful the winds pushed the flames eastward, away from her home. She said the building had maintenance issues in recent years.
The 48-year-old home sits just west of the Everts Avenue intersection.
The Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross was helping two of the tenants later Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.