Smith has all but sewn up Warren County judge spot

Rob Smith, a Republican, had all but sewn up the race for Warren County Court judge Tuesday night against Nikki Moreschi, a Democrat.
Smith was leading by almost 6,000 votes with all the county districts reporting unofficial results and about 9,000 absentee ballots yet to be counted.
Moreschi would have to win more than 80 percent of those absentees to catch up, a nearly impossible task.
“We’re really proud of the campaign we ran, and it looks like it resonated with the voters,” Smith said Tuesday night.
“There’s a lot of absentees out — although they tend to follow the Election Day vote, you never know,” he said.
Moreschi did not answer a call to her phone Tuesday night, and she did not return a voicemail message.
Smith works as the court attorney for the current Warren County judge, John Hall, who is retiring. Moreschi is a Glens Falls City Court judge.
Smith has worked as the court attorney for the past two County Court judges — Hall and John Austin. The position also includes serving as the judge for Surrogate’s Court, which handles cases involving wills, trusts and estates.
During the campaign, Smith cited his experience in County Court and Surrogate’s Court, while Moreschi pointed out that she works as a judge now.
The Warren County judgeship pays $200,400 a year for a 10-year term.
Smith helped create a local Drug Treatment Court program 19 years ago, and he said during the campaign he would like to modify the program, which was first targeted at drunken drivers.
“We have more people that are involved with heroin and those types of drugs. Obviously, their treatment needs are much different than somebody that has an alcohol problem,” he said.
He also said he wants to improve mental health treatment, estimating that 90% to 95% of participants in treatment court have some type of underlying health issue.
He said the court has done a great job of moving cases along quickly and he would like to continue that. His priority is holding people accountable, whether in criminal court or surrogate’s court.
Smith also wants to continue the use of alternative dispute resolutions, including mediation and arbitration.
“We’ve seen a lot positive outcomes. It certainly saves people time, energy and money, which is always a good thing,” he said.
He would like to streamline the pistol permit application process, too, he said.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star.
@trafficstatic.
