Smith has all but sewn up Warren County judge spot

The Warren County judgeship pays $200,400 a year for a 10-year term.

Smith helped create a local Drug Treatment Court program 19 years ago, and he said during the campaign he would like to modify the program, which was first targeted at drunken drivers.

“We have more people that are involved with heroin and those types of drugs. Obviously, their treatment needs are much different than somebody that has an alcohol problem,” he said.

He also said he wants to improve mental health treatment, estimating that 90% to 95% of participants in treatment court have some type of underlying health issue.

He said the court has done a great job of moving cases along quickly and he would like to continue that. His priority is holding people accountable, whether in criminal court or surrogate’s court.

Smith also wants to continue the use of alternative dispute resolutions, including mediation and arbitration.

“We’ve seen a lot positive outcomes. It certainly saves people time, energy and money, which is always a good thing,” he said.

He would like to streamline the pistol permit application process, too, he said.

