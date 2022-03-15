Small tax bill stirs much discussion among Washington County supervisors

FORT EDWARD — Members of the Washington County Board of Supervisors finance committee debated Thursday why Hartford Central School had accrued a property tax bill, and what to do about it.

Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff said the school bought the 3-acre parcel across the road from its campus in November 2018. The property should have gone off the tax rolls when the school purchased it, but the previous owner recently found out by chance that the property was on the list of delinquent properties. Haff said the property is still listed under the name of the previous owner and, according to Haff, neither the owner nor the school ever received a bill.

By the time the school learned about the bill, it was up to $576: $307 in principal, $113 in interest, a $150 abstract fee, and a $6.26 penalty for late payment. Interest on the bill was accruing monthly for almost 3 ½ years, Haff said.

“I get this call all the time,” said County Treasurer Al Nolette. “Not getting the bill doesn’t absolve you from paying.”

Laura Chadwick, director of the county Office of Real Property Tax Services, said her staff doesn’t go through every property transfer before bills go out. When properties go from taxable to tax-exempt, the exemption doesn’t take effect until the following March 1. Salem Supervisor Sue Clary said it was the responsibility of the attorney who handled the closing to inform the school that it would have a tax bill.

Hartford Central School Superintendent Andrew Cook said the school would pay the principal and 5% penalty but was reluctant to pay the interest.

“We can’t open the gate for you,” said Brian Campbell, committee chair and Hebron supervisor. “That would be a precedent.”

“There’s nothing additional we could have legally done for you,” Nolette said. Due to a state moratorium imposed in March 2020, he couldn’t send delinquent tax notices until earlier this year.

“In a non-COVID year, the new owner would have been notified in November (of the year the tax was due) that the tax hadn’t been paid,” he said. Real property tax law allows the county to waive interest but not principal, penalty and abstract fee, he said.

Haff wanted a resolution to waive the bill. Cambridge Supervisor Cassie Fedler said that would be “opening the floodgate” to other requests for relief. “The system did work,” she said. “Al worked within the law.”

Haff countered with a request to waive the interest and abstract fee. County Attorney Roger Wickes said such a resolution should be as specific as possible so it would only apply to this situation, “not COVID, not that they didn’t get a bill,” he said. If the resolution were worded to apply only to school districts, “that will limit who else can complain,” Wickes said.

Argyle Supervisor Robert Henke said he didn’t want to waive the abstract fee.

“I pay Hartford school taxes,” Campbell said. “I’m totally opposed to this.” There was no second, and Haff’s motion died.

“This has been very educational for everyone on the board,” Campbell said. He thanked Haff for bringing up the matter. White Creek Supervisor Jim Griffith said the school might be able to claim the bill as a COVID-related expense.

In other matters:

The county continues to “trend up” in sales tax revenue, Nolette reported. The county has seen a growth of 24.52% over the same time last year. He couldn’t predict the impact if proposed state and federal gas tax relief is adopted.

Nolette said he expects sales tax revenue will grow for the first and second quarters, but rising fuel costs could eat up much of the county’s profit. “The revenues may not bring our costs down, just keep us afloat,” he said.

Marchiselli grant money for county highway projects is starting to arrive, Nolette said, allowing the county to retire $2.2 million of a $5 million loan it took out last year to cover construction costs. That will help fund the replacement of a bridge in Shushan, he said.

Property tax payments are coming in at a higher rate than usual, Nolette said. He expects to see fewer delinquent taxes turned over to the county for collection in April.

Foreclosure letters for delinquent 2019 taxes will go out the week of March 14, Nolette said. There are more than 80 parcels from 2018 that should have gone to foreclosure auctions in 2020. Since a new law requires him to meet with each property owner individually, “it will take some time to get through,” he said. No dates have been scheduled for foreclosure auctions.

Nolette and committee members discussed tax payments by credit cards. Nolette said residents can use credit cards for their county taxes after April 1. Towns that want to use credit cards can do so but should make sure their vendor charges fees to the person paying, not the town. Haff said his town allowed people to use credit cards until it discovered it was paying a “middle merchant” fee. “If a town has to pay a fee, it’s not collecting all its taxes,” he complained. Nolette said there is a “fee-free solution” that he could discuss with Haff. He added that credit card payments are “very accurate” and the convenience is especially appreciated by second-home owners who live outside the area.

