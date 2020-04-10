Small private colleges may struggle to rebound post-coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On a normal spring afternoon, the Wells College student body would be walking around campus enjoying a lake view and newly budding landscapes at this bucolic setting.

But spring 2020 is anything but normal.

Instead, this liberal arts college with 400 students on Cayuga Lake's east shore, sits eerily quiet. Many students departed, opting to finish their semesters at home as all courses reverted to distance learning.

The calm campus setting belies what is otherwise happening in the college's administrative offices, and others across the state, where budgets, present and future, are being thoroughly examined as higher education comes under the most intense pressure since the 2008 Great Recession.

College finances have been upended by the novel coronavirus

Small private colleges that dot the mural of upstate New York, some already operating on the financial edge, are fighting to survive one of the toughest challenges in their long and distinguished history. And some won't come out unscathed without a substantial cash infusion from the federal government.

"All of us have reason to be concerned, and small private colleges have more reason to be concerned," said Jonathan Gibralter, Wells College president.