EDINBURG — No one was hurt after a small plane crashed in Saratoga County on Sunday evening.

The accident happened at around 7 p.m. in Edinburg just short of the runway at the Sky Ranch Airport, according to NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s news gathering partner.

Two people were inside the plane and were not injured. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what made the plan come down.

