CORINTH — Fire crews were called to Corinth Elementary School around 3 p.m. on Wednesday for what ended up being a false alarm, according to Corinth Central School District Officials. 

The issue was linked to an issue with the school's walk-in cooler that had a small freon leak. The leak created a smoke-like mist and set off the fire alarm, Superintendent Mark Stratton said.

School was already dismissed for the day when fire departments arrived on scene.

The leak has since been repaired after it was located by Corinth Fire Department firefighters.

Samuel Northrop is the education reporter for The Post-Star. He can be reached at snorthrop@poststar.com.

