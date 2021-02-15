Small church needs big repairs in Salem

SALEM — The bell tower at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church stands proud and tall yet tucked away nearly out of sight across the street from the local high school.
The stone structure houses a 1-ton Meneely bell cast in a Troy foundry.
But the mortar holding together the stones of the old tower needs to be replaced. Water is leaking through the cracks and destroying the plaster inside the tower and inside the brick church.
“It’s been repointed but unprofessionally in the past,” said the Very Rev. Gary Kriss, pushing at the mortar with his finger.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church needs to raise about $90,000 to professionally repair, repoint and waterproof the bell tower and portions of the brick building to halt deterioration that could result in long-term structural consequences for both the stone tower and the brick church.
The congregation — which numbers only 20 — has already raised about $12,000 toward the repairs.
In January, Kriss also applied for a state grant. While the church is not a historic landmark, it sits in a historic district, making it eligible for grant money.
In the past, members have been able to handle repairs on the church, which was built in 1860. The bell tower was built in 1876.
But for such a small, aging congregation, a repair this big is out of reach.
“We have nonagenarians in the parish and octogenarians,” Kriss said. “Most of the parish is older than me, and I’m 74.”
The oldest woman in the church is Nancy Jo Davidsen, who is 92 and serves as publicity chairman. Davidsen said it is “very definitely” important to all the parishioners to get the repairs done.
The church, known for its music, contains an 1855 E. and G.G. Hook organ. The interior of the sanctuary has old wooden pews, a locally sourced slate floor in front of the altar and light streaming through stained glass windows, five of which were created by the famed Tiffany Studios in New York City.
Right next to a series of stained glass windows is peeling paint and plaster. Most of the water damage is on the interior walls of the bell tower and flows into the “Lady chapel” section of the parish.
The tower’s interior has been damaged for at least 15 years. It was replastered and repaired, but the bigger problem of the bell tower’s leaks was never addressed.
Over the past 10 years, water has seeped into the main brick church building.
The church is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kriss has been offering Zoom services on Sundays and daily worship on YouTube.
The church was holding services in person and online until COVID-19 numbers spiked after Christmas.
Kriss said he hopes to be back open for in-person worship by Easter on April 4.
“If worse comes to worst, we will have Easter outdoors,” he said, laughing, “assuming that we don’t have 6 feet of snow.”
Funding will determine the timeline of the project. Kriss hopes to start the exterior work by spring 2022.