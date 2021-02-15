Small church needs big repairs in Salem

But for such a small, aging congregation, a repair this big is out of reach.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have nonagenarians in the parish and octogenarians,” Kriss said. “Most of the parish is older than me, and I’m 74.”

The oldest woman in the church is Nancy Jo Davidsen, who is 92 and serves as publicity chairman. Davidsen said it is “very definitely” important to all the parishioners to get the repairs done.

The church, known for its music, contains an 1855 E. and G.G. Hook organ. The interior of the sanctuary has old wooden pews, a locally sourced slate floor in front of the altar and light streaming through stained glass windows, five of which were created by the famed Tiffany Studios in New York City.

Right next to a series of stained glass windows is peeling paint and plaster. Most of the water damage is on the interior walls of the bell tower and flows into the “Lady chapel” section of the parish.

The tower’s interior has been damaged for at least 15 years. It was replastered and repaired, but the bigger problem of the bell tower’s leaks was never addressed.

Over the past 10 years, water has seeped into the main brick church building.