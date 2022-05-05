Small capital project included in Queensbury's $72.65 million school budget plan

QUEENSBURY — A small project to upgrade arts and music rooms at Queensbury Middle School and the bleachers in a gymnasium at Queensbury High School are included in a proposed $72.645 million budget for the Queensbury Union Free School District.

The 2022-2023 budget would increase spending by $2.79 million, or almost 4%, from the current year. The tax levy would go up by 2% to the district’s cap of $37.728 million.

Scott Whittemore, assistant superintendent for business, said in a recent presentation to the Board of Education that there are a few factors for the increase in expenses. The district has approved a new contract with the Queensbury Faculty Association and there are other outstanding contracts that remain to be settled.

Instructional costs are set to increase by $555,000 to $33.086 million. Benefits are also increasing by $600,000 to $18.1 million.

Whittemore said inflation is creating pressure on the expense side of the budget such as the increase in salaries and supplies, including gasoline.

“It really is a constraint for us,” he said.

Another reason for the increase in the overall budget is the district is going to purchase buses using cash instead of financing them in order to save on interest costs, according to Whittemore. That has increased the supplies line item by $800,000 to $1.5 million.

Whittemore said the district is receiving a large bump in state aid as part of the new state budget. Queensbury is set to receive $28.4 million, which is an increase of $2.087 million from the current year. State aid funds about 39% of the budget, with property taxes picking up 52%. Whittemore said the district is tapping $4.3 million from fund balance and $1.23 million from dedicated reserve funds.

He said the district is using one round of federal stimulus funding in the current year’s budget for expenses and about $4 million in the American Rescue Plan Act money in the 2022-2023 budget.

The district has used those funds to help students recover from the pandemic, according to Whittemore. It hired a director of social and emotional learning and school development in the current year, created more clubs and added a dean of students position at Queensbury Elementary School.

Queensbury is proposing a $1.3 million capital project that includes renovations to art, music and technology rooms and the fitness room at Queensbury Middle School, and replacing the bleacher in the Queensbury High School “blue gym,” as well as renovating the single occupancy bathroom.

The project is included in the overall budget and not as a separate proposition.

Three people are running for three seats on the Board of Education. The top two vote-getters will get the full seats and the lowest vote-getter will get the one-year seat. The candidates are retiring Hadley-Luzerne Superintendent of Schools Beecher Baker, incumbent board President Daniel Mannix, who is an attorney, and Bradley Goertzen, owner and principal broker of Abada Realty.

