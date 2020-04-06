Small businesses want farmers markets reopened; Glens Falls is open

In many cases, the food is handled just once: by the farmer who produced it.

At the Grazin’ Acres booth, the coolers of pork, beef and chicken are now kept in the back. Mattison’s husband is the only one who touches the coolers. He hands food to Mattison, who hands it to the customer.

“Nothing goes back in the cooler. You touch it, it’s yours,” she said.

She sanitizes her gloves between customers. She used to take back egg cartons but not anymore. She also used to keep her table well stocked with recipes and other information.

Now, “I sanitize anything anyone decides they might like to touch,” she said.

But people are appreciative that the market is still open.

“We’ve actually seen an uptick in sales,” Mattison said. “People are more trusting of local food now. And at the grocery there’s a lot less available. We are really well stocked in pork and beef right now. I have chickens on the ground — they’ll be ready in a few weeks.”

One downside is that it is cold outside. Markets usually stay indoors until May.

But Mattison noted that farmers are working outside to grow the food anyway.