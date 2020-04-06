Small businesses want farmers markets reopened; Glens Falls is open

Farmers markets are becoming the safe place to shop amid the pandemic.
Both the Glens Falls and the Saratoga markets have moved outdoors, where each booth could be placed a good distance apart, with lots of room for customers to space themselves out.
Some farmers have added pre-ordering, home delivery or farm pickup to encourage social distancing.
Grazin’ Acres Farms has a Google order form on its Facebook page, so people can simply pick up their bagged purchase at the Glens Falls market.
“This was something I created to encourage people to pre-order so they could get to market and leave, to encourage people not to hang out at the market,” said Meghan Mattison of Grazin’ Acres Farm.
She added home delivery and farm pickup as well, knowing that some people can’t risk going to the market. Single parents should do home delivery rather than bringing their kids to the market, she said.
Some farmers are now doing delivery and pickup instead of in-person sales at all, to keep themselves safe.
And at the Saratoga market, farmers are running a drive-through to minimize interaction with customers at Wilton Mall, near the former Bon-Ton.
“None of us are enthusiastic about being in the community right now. However, the food you buy at a farmers market is far less handled,” said Allison Rose, owner of Saratoga Chocolate Company.
In many cases, the food is handled just once: by the farmer who produced it.
At the Grazin’ Acres booth, the coolers of pork, beef and chicken are now kept in the back. Mattison’s husband is the only one who touches the coolers. He hands food to Mattison, who hands it to the customer.
“Nothing goes back in the cooler. You touch it, it’s yours,” she said.
She sanitizes her gloves between customers. She used to take back egg cartons but not anymore. She also used to keep her table well stocked with recipes and other information.
Now, “I sanitize anything anyone decides they might like to touch,” she said.
But people are appreciative that the market is still open.
“We’ve actually seen an uptick in sales,” Mattison said. “People are more trusting of local food now. And at the grocery there’s a lot less available. We are really well stocked in pork and beef right now. I have chickens on the ground — they’ll be ready in a few weeks.”
One downside is that it is cold outside. Markets usually stay indoors until May.
But Mattison noted that farmers are working outside to grow the food anyway.
“The first couple weeks were chilly but it wasn’t any colder than it is when we are outside in October,” she said. “If anything it’s a little warmer, because the sun is higher.”
The Glens Falls market is usually indoors at the Sanford Street Elementary School this time of year. Instead, it’s in the school parking lot. It moved there on March 21.
“For social-distancing we were looking at options: We decided it would be better and we could spread out more,” said market liaison Eric Jenks. “Things aren’t as likely to be stagnant for air. We do leave the gymnasium open — the doors are propped open — to use bathrooms, wash hands.”
On May 2, the market will move to its normal summer location on South Street.
The Department of Health issued guidance that included moving outdoors and only having food sellers — no crafts. Customers are asked not to touch anything. Instead, farmers hand them the produce.
The Glens Falls market has canceled its entertainment and other special events and asked that only one person shop per household, not the whole family.
“People have been receptive. I don’t think anyone wants to be sick,” Jenks said.
He wishes they could run a drive-through like Saratoga is doing now.
“We would love to do that. It’s something that we’re looking into, but at this time we just don’t have the facilities to implement that,” he said.
The market is fully stocked. It has eggs, meats, fresh greens, carrots, squash, potatoes, pickles, olives, fresh fish, fruit, prepared foods, chocolate, coffee, and more.
But not every farmer is there. The owners of Fresh Take Farm in Granville are among the few that have decided to stay home to avoid catching coronavirus.
Instead, the farm set up an online order form for home deliveries.
“Product was harvested, washed and packed, but in the end we decided it be best to stay home,” they said in a Facebook post. “Our utmost priority is to put our family and our customers’ health and safety first.”
